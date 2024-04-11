Vivek Muralidharan is picking up cues from queues in ‘Death by Laughter’

Standup comic Vivek Muralidharan’s Death by Laughter may not literally kill you, but you will end up laughing so much that you would want to give your jaws some rest! “Honestly, I just needed a title. This is my flagship show where all the content that I create, I keep testing it out on the audience. So the show keeps producing a lot of YouTube videos.”

At his upcoming show, Vivek will be touching upon quite a few themes, he tells us, which include religion and spirituality, ‘mass movies’ and how he feels about the same; general observations on life, and an entire segment of crowd work. As we try to understand his genre of comedy and ask if it is observational, Vivek is quick to tell us, “Mine is a mix of everything. You can’t just put observation as a genre; that works only in Comicstaan (laughs). I have been reading up and travelling a lot. This year, my aim is to attend every festival in India, and in the place where the festival is most famous. I went to Madurai for Jallikattu; I went to Tiruvannamalai for Shivaratri Mayanakollai; I was supposed to go to Vrindavan for Holi. So, I’ve been watching every religious festival happen and how it happens.And what are the politics that are aligned along with that. For instance, the posters that you see will kind of tell you what’s going on! So, I’m building through that.”