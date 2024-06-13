Joel D'Souza has the gift of the gab

Imagine receiving gifts that do not pleasantly surprise you! We have all been there, haven’t we? What makes it even trickier is the dilemma over how to react when you are given something that you don’t like. Taking cues from such instances in his personal life, stand-up artiste Joel D’Souza is bringing his show Gift for the Chennai audience. “I titled it Gift because the theme of the show is based around me receiving gifts, and my reaction to it, and my approach to life with things that I've received from certain people in my life. Well, mostly bad! Also, there is really no reason for the poster to be designed like Parle G. I once put that up on my Insta story just as a fun poster that I made because I was bored. To my surprise, people really liked it. So, I just started using it. That’s about it,” Joel shares.

Explaining his genre of comedy, Joel believes his stand-up “kinda oscillates between being silly, being pessimistic, being unnecessary, and at times being serious.” He admits he “likes the audience being confused by it”. “Sometimes my jokes are too stupid, at times serious, but I want the audience to think what is happening at all times, because that's what I'm thinking all the time!” he says.