Harshit Mahawar's journey in stand-up comes to Hyderabad

A

When you start, you usually get five minutes on lineup shows. If you do that well consistently for months, that slowly becomes eight or ten minutes, sometimes fifteen. Now with solo shows, I get around ninety minutes on stage. The challenge is very different because the entire show depends on you. Earlier, you were the Sarpanch of a gram panchayat, which is not an easy job, but then you mastered it, and then you became the MLA, and then the chief minister. And now you’re the Prime Minister. You have the entire country for you, and you have to manage every single gram panchayat, and state, inside it properly because you are responsible for it, no one else. There is no other minister, by the way, in this country to blame and no other party. It's just you on stage. But it is also fun because you can build longer setups, explore jokes from multiple angles, and take your time with the storytelling.