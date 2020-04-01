Mumbai, April 1 (IANS): Madhuri Dixit Nene feels that dance is one of the best forms of a workout.

As most people are locked in their homes now due to the nationwide lockdown, the veteran actress has teamed up with Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj and choreographers like Saroj Khan, Terence Lewis, and Remo D'Souza to offer dance lessons on her website named 'DancewithMadhuri'.



Madhuri's online dance academy will give away two popular dance classes every week for free.



"We want people to relieve stress in the sanctity of their own home with an opportunity to relax and enjoy themselves."

"Dance is one of the best forms of workout, so it becomes a double bonanza to learn and get in shape," said Madhuri.



The audience can upload their videos to potentially win all-access subscriptions and even a chance to video chat with the dancing diva.