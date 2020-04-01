The 21-day lockdown period in India has shown us how our various celebrities cope with isolation. From cooking to working out to spending time with their kids, the stars keep updating their lockdown dairy on a regular basis.

Bollywood's budding star Janhvi Kapoor recently took to Instagram to list the things that she has learned during this period.

She wrote, “I’ve learnt to value the food that I eat. It’s a blessing to have things in excess and abundance the way that I do. But not knowing if our house ration will last long enough till lockdown ends, knowing someone’s risking their health every time they go to buy groceries - makes me worry in a way I’ve never had to before. Still, I have it better than most in these conditions, and I've had it better than most do in life. I've learnt I have been selfish and irresponsible (sic)."

“I’ve learnt that my father misses me. Before lockdown, whenever he was home; he would wait for me and Khushi to come back from work or from meetings to spend time with us. I would never see him wait. But when I wake up now and go across the hall and see him alone on the sofa smiling, because he has us to himself the whole day, I can picture him sitting in the same place waiting alone for us to come home.”

Talking about how the lockdown has made her feel liberated, she wrote, "I've learnt that I feel my most liberated in this lockdown. It's liberating to know you don't really need all the things you thought you did. To be free from all the plans and anxieties, all the things I thought I needed to do and say and hear to feel good about myself (sic)."

Janhvi went on to write about her late mother Sridevi and how she can still feel her presence. She wrote, "I've learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room. I've learnt that I'm a better painter in my head than in real life. I've learnt that Khushi is definitely the cooler sister. I've learnt that I have the funniest friends in the world (sic)."

As for her love for movies, she wrote, "I've learnt that I love movies. More than I love anything. I love watching them, and thinking about them and dreaming about them (sic)."

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Sharma's biopic, Gunjan Sharma: The Kargil Girl. Apart from this, she has films like Roohi-Afzana with Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya, and Takht.