Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's nephew and bodybuilder Abdullah Khan passed away at a hospital due to "heart ailments", a source close to the family said. He was 38.

Abdullah died on Monday evening at city-based Lilavati Hospital, reports confirmed.

"He passed away last evening at Lilavati Hospital due to heart ailments," reports quoted Matin Khan, Abdullah's uncle, as saying.

"The last rites will be performed in Indore as Abdullah's parents live there. We are taking his body by road to Indore," said reports, quoting Abdullah's uncle.

Abdullah was the son of Salman's paternal cousin.

Salman took to Twitter to remember his nephew.

The Dabangg 3 actor shared a picture of him posing with Abdullah and captioned it as, "Will always love you..."