Emmy Award-nominated choreographer Suresh Mukund, whose King’s United, made history at the international dance arena earned another feat last week. The soft-spoken and ingenious hip-hop dancer bagged the World Choreography Award 2020 for Best Choreography – TV reality show, competing with the world’s best dancers. An ecstatic Suresh, brimming with pride tells us, “I feel really happy and proud because it has been a long journey. King’s United has been together for 13 years, staying focussed and confident at all competitions, be it local, national or international. It feels incredible.”

The win certainly boosts the confidence of choreographers and groups in India who want to make it big at international platforms. The gold medallist of NBC World of Dance Season 3 (2019) avers, “We broke the myth that our dance was not at par with international dancers. The win certainly brings a big change among dancers in India.”

Talking about that X-factor of his team that gives them consistency, Suresh tells us, “We have developed a smart way of choreography. Our experience over the years helped. From South, North to regional competitions we participated in all and understood the pattern. So smart choreography helped us in being consistent. We started our international tour in 2012 and changed our strategy further because here we were competing and beating dancers whom we saw on screen. The visual treatment that we give to our performances were unique and different in comparison to other crews.” Commenting further on the strategy he says, “The biggest change was I infused our culture in the dance that we presented and that made us stand out from the rest. So there are desi moves in the dance set that gives the act freshness. So we take their dance form and add our own flavour in it and this fusion makes the right impression.”

Suresh who has his own sense of style likes to keep himself fit and is now looking to explore the medium of acting.