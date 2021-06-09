Nusrat Jahan also issued a statement claiming that her marriage to businessman Nikhil Jain was not valid in India and it was only a live-in relationship.

Actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday shared a cryptic post on social media, saying she does not want to be remembered as someone who can keep her mouth shut.

Nusrat shared a throwback photograph of herself on Instagram and captioned it: "I won't be remembered as a woman who can keep her mouth shut... and I'm ok with that.... #throwbackpic #deserted #retrospective."





Nusrat's post came on the same day on which she issued a statement claiming that her marriage to businessman Nikhil Jain was not valid in India and it was only a live-in relationship. The actress further claimed that their separation happened long back.

"Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on 'separation', by the media or anybody I am not related to. The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eye of law," Nusrat mentioned in her statement. Read full statement here.

Nusrat had reportedly tied the knot with Nikhil Jain in Turkey in 2019. This was followed by a star-studded reception hosted in Kolkata.