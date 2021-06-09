Rains that lashed many parts on India on Wednesday morning indicated the arrival of monsoons in India. Heavy rains particularly in Mumbai may have led to water-logging in many parts of the city but for some like actress Kangana Ranaut the season brings out a different side of their personality. Kangana who is often known for her cranky posts on social media, showcased a romantic side of hers owing to the rains.

The actress shared a selfie on Instagram stories in which she is seen sitting in her car, and enjoying the downpour. We wonder where the actress was headed! However, Kangana looked stunning in the off-white sari and sleeveless blouse. Her minimal makeup, hair tied in a bun and a small bindi completed her effortless look. She called rains romantic and lamented her singlehood asking her man to show up. “Nothing is more romantic than Mumbai rains, but single people can just daydream. Who is meant for me, please show up na,” she wrote in her caption.

The 34-year-old actress has declared that she is single and is waiting for her man to come into her life.

The actress has recently returned to Mumbai from Manali after she recovered from Covid-19. On the work front, she will next be seen in Thalaivi, Tejas and Dhaakad.