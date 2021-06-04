Ryinku Singh Nikumbh, who featured in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl, passed away due to COVID-19.

Actress Ryinku Singh Nikumbh, who featured in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl and Aadar Jain-starrer Hello Charlie, passed away due to COVID-19.



The actress reportedly contracted Covid-19 despite taking the first dose of vaccine on May 7. She was admitted to ICU.

Sharing the news of her demise on social media, Darshana, a childhood friend of the actress, posted on Facebook: "Shattered! Ryinku Singh Nikumbh 30+ years of friendship. Will keep you in my heart forever."

Ryinku was a fan of Madhuri Dixit and considered the Bollywood veteran her inspiration.

"Happy birthday to you my inspiration Madhuri Dixit - Nene. It's because of you I am in this entertainment industry. May God bless you with good health and wealth, stay home stay safe," Ryinku had posted on Madhuri Dixit's birthday on May 15.

The late actress hailed from Tezpur, Assam.