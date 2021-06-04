Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti are expecting their first child

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are expecting their first child. Aparshakti made the announcement on Instagram, with a black and white picture where the actor is seen kissing his wife's baby bump.

He wrote: "Lockdown main kam toh expand ho nahi paya toh humein laga family hi expand kar lete hain #PreggerAlert (In the lockdown, work did not expand so we thought of expanding the family #PreggerAlert)."



Aparshakti, the younger brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, married Aakriti, whom he met at a dance class in Chandigarh, in September 2014.

On the work front, he will soon be seen in the film Helmet and web series Stardust.



Also read | Exclusive! Aparshakti Khurana: ‘My aim is not to become an A-lister but to spread happiness with my films’