Natya Taringini’s Parampara festival to spotlight Raja Radha Reddy Troupe, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and other eminent artistes from India

The premiere performing arts space in New Delhi, Natya Tarangini founded by the Padma Bhushan-winning dance duo Raja Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy is soon to host the 26th edition of its spectacular music and dance festival called Parampara. The festival is an endeavour to promote creative arts in the country.

It will witness stalwarts in performance arts such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, who will play Sarod; Raja Radha Reddy Troupe, which will perform Kuchipudi; Aruna Sairam, who will sing Carnatic renditions; Rama Vaidyanathan, who will perform Bharatanatyam; Aditi Mangaldas, who will perform Kathak; and Jayateerth Mevundi, who will sing Hindustani renditions and Abhang.

Over the years, the Parampara festival has been touted as a custodian of arts. In its previous editions, it has given space to acclaimed national and international artistes and groups like the Moscow Classical Ballet, Paul Taylor Dance Company, flamenco dancer Jose Porcel, Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Kishori Amonkar, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, and Pt Birju Maharaj, among others. The festival is known for celebrating the rich cultural heritage of India and has been previously inaugurated by dignitaries like the late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Dr Manmohan Singh, and L K Advani.



Parampara will be held between November 12 and 14 at Amphitheatre Raja Radha Rangmanch at Natya Tarangini Institute of Performing Arts, Saket, New Delhi.

