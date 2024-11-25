New space for a new time in Delhi

The onset of winter begins a glittery line-up of cultural festivals in the country. While performers and their craft draw the crowd, the venue itself can transform the act into an unforgettable experience.
Imagine Delhi’s intimate baithaks hosting poetry sessions, centuries-old stepwells such as the 18th-century Toorji ka Jhalra in Jodhpur and 17th-century Bansilalpet stepwell in Hyderabad transforming into a performing arts venue, to ferry rides in coastal region like Goa hosting live gigs in the middle of Mandovi river - immersive venues can transport the viewer to another realm.
Atul Khanna, founder and curator, of Kathika Cultural Centre, a venue built inside a haveli in Old Delhi tells The Morning Standard, “A well-designed venue creates a sense of connection, allowing the audience to feel more involved in the act, almost as if they are part of the story being told.”
We spot some unique venues that offer enhanced emotional engagement, promote heritage conservation and are future-proof with their design concept.
Beauty in memory
When English poet John Keats said ‘A thing of beauty is a joy forever,’ he suggested that every beautiful experience has a permanence in memory.
A study by the Commission for Architecture and the Built Environment, also shows how memory is the “strongest emotion” linked with beauty. When we recall a beautiful venue, we not only remember its performance, but ambience - how it made the viewer feel.
Serendipity Arts Festival’s river cruise show over Mandovi in Panjim is a case in point.
“Called as ‘River Raag’, it has become a festival favourite year after year, due to its stunning venue - a sunset ferry ride along the river Mandovi. As the sun dips below the horizon and the cool breeze carries the soulful notes of classical jugalbandi and fusion music, this experience transcends the ordinary,” says Smriti Rajgarhia, director, Serendipity Arts Foundation and Festival, about the concert which will be curated by artist and tabla player Bickram Ghosh for the upcoming ninth edition.
Similar to ‘River Raag’, Antara Cruises has come up with the concept of the river cruise ‘Kinare Dariya’ in March this year.
It had a luxurious cruise traversing the route from Kolkata to Kalna (a town in West Bengal) and back featuring an array of performances by notable artistes Usha Uthup, Radhika Chopra’s, Ajay Prasanna, and more.
“We host our shows in either our elegantly appointed lounge or on the open deck, where guests can enjoy the soothing sounds of the Ganges under a canopy of stars. The ambience is accentuated with local artistry, creating a backdrop that enhances each performance. The setting fosters an intimate connection with the local traditions,” says Raj Singh, founder chairman, of Antara Cruises - Heritage River Journeys Pvt Ltd.
Following the success of ‘Kinare Dariya,’ they’re excited to announce their upcoming cultural festival, ‘Benares SoundScapes,’ where the musical cruise will showcase the best of Indian music, featuring Grammy-nominated artists like Ustad Shujaat Khan and Ajay Shankar Prasanna and Grammy-winning artist Rakesh Chaurasia.
Heritage restored
Adaptive reuse of heritage properties for cultural gigs is also elevating the live gig experience. The recently concluded third edition of the Chettinad Heritage and Cultural Festival saw a fashion show, an art exhibit, Carnatic music and classical dance performances in the 19th-century mansions of the Nattukottai Chettiar community in Chettinad, painted in rich hues and built with Burmese teak, Italian marble and Belgian glass.
Similarly, the recently concluded Jodhpur Arts Week chose the iconic Toorji Ka Jhalra stepwell as one of its distinguished venues that dates back to 1740 when a queen constructed it.
Khanna from Delhi is on a similar path. Having grown up in a haveli in Katra Neel, Old Delhi, when he stumbled upon the dilapidated and abandoned 19th-century Neem Ki Haveli in 2015, he wanted to revive its former glory. Today it’s called the Kathika Cultural Centre.
located in Mohalla Imli of Sitaram Bazaar in Old Delhi, which hosts Dastangoi, heritage walks, talks and more.
“Kathika finds its abode in two meticulously restored havelis, one named Neem Ki Haveli and the other Museum Haveli. I deeply believe that we can create similar opportunities to safeguard our cultural heritage by preserving such havelis and converting them into cultural centres, hotels, restaurants, and art galleries that celebrate the rich history of the area,” he tells us.
While Kathika’s interiors are revamped, it still maintains its original rustic charm. “The walls and floors remain bare, the way it was originally. However, the roof at Neem Ki Haveli was reconstructed. The arches were meticulously restored using traditional Lakhori bricks and lime plaster. Majolica tiles from the Kathika Trust’s collection find their place too, with salvaged wooden ceilings, arches, and pillars,” Khanna adds.
Functional & future-ready
The last few years have seen some futuristic and cutting-edge gig formats coming in India. For instance, Live Your City’s candlelight concerts are popular for musical performances as wide-ranging as tributes to contemporary artists like The Beatles, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran, to even hosting Indian classical and Western music. But the highlight remains gigs set in the midst of thousands of candles.
“A key is balancing artistic intuition with the public’s tastes,” says Deepa Bajaj, Country Manager- India, Live Your City.
These concerts started in India in 2019 and now have travelled to 15 cities like Delhi-NCR, Meerut, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi among others.
The Piano Man Jazz Club in Delhi-NCR is another space that knows the pulse of the people. It filled the absence of such clubs in the capital and now has three outposts with Gothic theatre-style architecture. Arjun Sagar Gupta, founder of the club says the interiors have elements that he has a personal connection to.
“The piano on stage is the one I played for almost two decades when I was being taught by my teacher, John Raphael at The Delhi School of Music. The entrance is adorned with beautifully shot photographs of this piano by the incredible photographer, Yeashu Yuvraj. Further, our trumpet chandelier has been elevated into a 579-piece centrepiece!”
The emotive power of an experience, when it engages more of your senses is truly incredible and once you feel it, he says:“I promise you will be hooked for life!”