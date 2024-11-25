Shael Oswal and Urvashi Rautela unite for romantic single ‘Rabba Kare’

It is the winter season and the season where love blooms the most! The new romantic anthem for this season is finally here as Shael Oswal releases his new single Rabba Kare. Featuring Urvashi Rautela this track promises to sweep you off your feet. Oswal has taken great care that through the relatable lyrics, soulful melodies and stunningly beautiful narrative video, his voice keeps on ringing in the listener’s mind and makes them play the song in loop.
Recollecting the experience he mentions, “With Rabba Kare, I wanted to capture the magic of falling in love — the excitement, the wonder and the feeling that everything around you suddenly becomes more beautiful. This song is a celebration of that enchanting vibe, and working with Urvashi in the stunning backdrop of Dubai brought it all to life. I hope listeners feel the love, the passion and the joy in every note, and that it becomes a soundtrack for those moments when love feels boundless”.
The song is bound to evoke the falling in love feeling and nostalgia and the visual ecstasy in the locales of Dubai further enhances the immersive experience. Urvashi who plays the leading lady in the music video mentions, “The song is pure magic—so full of love and warmth—and shooting in the beautiful landscapes of Dubai made it feel like a true fairy-tale. Working with Shael was wonderful; his passion for music and storytelling shines through in every moment. I’m so excited for everyone to experience the romance and elegance of this song. It’s one that will touch hearts.”