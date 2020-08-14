New Delhi (IANSlife): While we may applaud healthcare workers in their fight against the pandemic, let's not forget our police forces who help us sleep fearless night after night, pandemic or not.



On this Independence Day, the song titled Tera Shukhriya and Jeetkar Dikhaana Hai will be released as musical odes to the spirit of the police forces, who are during this period serving the country without any fear for their lives or their families amidst the pandemic.



The song Tera Shukhriya which was shot between Mumbai and Delhi is created and conceptualised by Catalyst Entertainment and initiated by Naad Foundation. It is written by Sachin-Jigar and features various eminent artists such as Kailash Kher, Nitin Arora, Aamir Ali, Navraj Hans, Hussain Kuwerjerwala, as well as the composers Sachin-Jigar themselves.



Jeetkar Dikhaana Hai is also dedicated to the warriors who are risking their lives for us at this crucial period from doctors and scientists to the defence forces, as well as a huge motivational message to the public to fight the pandemic together.



The lyrics and music production have been carved in such a way so the whole country feels a sense of responsibility towards writing our own destiny. The song featuring multi artists, the likes of Kailash Kher, Sheetal Gupta, Kunal Ganjawala, Mahima Chaudhary, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Usha Uthup and many more.



Both tracks are will be released on Youtube on 15th August 2020.