​TikTok may have been banned in India, but not before it catapulted four relatively lesser-known artistes to unprecedented fame thanks to their songs being used as music clips on the controversial social network.

Take, for example, the case of Joshua Christian Nanai, a music producer from New Zealand who goes by the stage name, Jawsh 685.

His track Laxed (Siren Beat) became one of the most recognisable TikTok tunes before it was picked up by Jason Derulo and used as a sample for one of the latter’s latest songs, Savage Love. Needless to say, Jason’s track became the flavour of the season, but not without the help of Jawsh’s dope siren beat.

In an unpredictable year that has already affected the music industry because of the pandemic, musicians are relying on social media to continue interacting with fans and releasing new music. But the TikTok phenomenon seems to be tad different.

The popularity of the music in TikTok clips is spilling over onto other platforms, most notably YouTube and Spotify, where people are discovering the original songs from these clips and listening to them instead.

This is not only helping the credited artistes get a spike in YouTube views but is also allowing them to be featured besides international superstars in global music streaming charts. One of them being the Top 20 list of most-streamed songs on Spotify in India, which features four of the most popular tunes to be heard on TikTok.

