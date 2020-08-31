We chanced upon British-Asian musician Rameet Sandhu and Denny’s brand new song and video, Hate The Way which released recently and has already raked in over a million views on YouTube. The lyrics penned by Denny and Cecilia Nykvist are easy to hum along to and the music arranged and produced by Darius Kaya and Cecilia is quite catchy. However, it has a star attraction too! It features Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala with Rameet in the video. Rameet and Sobhita seem to be falling for each other in the video but they are unsure about their feelings and it is expressed and enacted well in the manner of a romantic comedy replete with a black-and-white montage as well. Helmed by Mourjo Chatterjee and directed by Dibya Chatterjee under label Velvet Vibes, it attempts to deliver a film-like experience under three minutes and succeeds in doing so in a rather engaging way.

A still from the video featuring Sobhita and Rameet



We spoke to the Glasgow-based Rameet just after the release of the song, who shared, “As soon as I heard the song for the first time, I could instantly relate to it. It has such an easy-going tune”. As an artiste she felt that it was her chance to experiment with the vocals as this was quite unlike her previous tracks. “I worked hard on my vocals, tried different ways of singing it and I was able to adjust them perfectly for this song,” says the performer who looks up to the likes of Beyoncé and Diljit Dosanjh. Rameet reminisces that always wanted to sing and perform. “Singing is always something I was fond of. When I got signed on to a label in the United Kingdom at 18 and released my song, I was overjoyed which made me want to keep going,” says the singer in her early twenties.

Rameet Sandhu

She informs us that, although shooting during the pandemic was a difficult task, they carried it out with utmost caution with amenities available at their disposal. Talking about the music video, Sobhita shares, “The zestful execution of the concept and their keenness to bring newness in attitude and perspective to otherwise conventional space was refreshing.”





Available on all leading online music platforms.