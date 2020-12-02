Looks like BTS is on a roll this year. After winning many awards at the People’s Choice Awards and getting nominated for the Grammys this Korean boy band has managed to achieve just another feat. The band becomes the first-ever Korean band to find the top place in the Billboard charts with their Life Goes On a song from the album BE (Deluxe Edition.)

In September, Billboard launched the Billboard Global 200 chart and the Billboard Global Exclusive U.S. chart. These two charts rank the most popular tracks across the globe. They are primarily based on sales and streaming data from more than 200 countries. After the accumulation of the data, the rankings are determined. This is done through a weighted formula, which combines official streams on both subscriptions and advertisements. Also, downloads from digital platforms around the world are taken into account.

.@BTS_twt's "Life Goes On" is the first No. 1 sung mostly in a non-English language since @LuisFonsi and @daddy_yankee's "Despacito," featuring @justinbieber, in 2017.



Before that, no such song had topped the Hot 100 since Los Del Rio's "Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)" in 1996. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 30, 2020

The Global 200 chart dated December 5 released that BTS’ Life Goes On entered as No. 1 with 152.5 million streams and 84,000 downloads and sold globally. This is perhaps the biggest streaming total recorded ever since Billboard began. Life Goes On surpassed Black Pink’s previous record with Lovesick Girls at 123.8 million streams.

BTS also happens to be the first band to have three songs placed on the Global 200 chart. Dynamite at No. 3 and Blue and Grey on No. 9 stand strong with 26.8 million streams and 87,000 worldwide downloads.