A still from 'Life Goes On' single from the BE (Deluxe Edition) album

The South-Korean boy-bond BTS, is perhaps the most loved band across the globe. Their armies are everywhere and from defining love to toxic masculinity, BTS surely knows how to hit a chord with the millennials.

The boy band dropped its new song ‘Life Goes On’ which is their lead song from their new album BE (Deluxe Edition). It is the band’s first song on coronavirus and the effects pandemic had on the world. Belonging to the Alternative Hip Hop genre, Life Goes On is the band’s attempt to bring in a wave of positivity and warmth for their fans.

“The pandemic has changed the way we look at the world, it made us only want to deliver better music. Our passions hold value only because our fans listen to our songs and perhaps this is how we wish to give them love through our music,” says the BTS crew about their new song.

Directed by our very own Jeon Jungkook, the song shows us how the band spent their time together before Corona and also how they have been confined to their walls post the pandemic.

Life goes on as we try to live in this new normal world is what BTS is conveying through this melancholy melody to their fans.

Here's the tracklist of the album BE (Deluxe Edition) released by the band:

1. ‘Life Goes On’

2. ‘Fly To My Room’

3. ‘Blue & Grey’

4. ‘Skit’

5. ‘Telepathy’

6. ‘Dis-ease’

7. ‘Stay’

8. ‘Dynamite’

Watch BTS' new release, Life Goes On here: