Music director Apoorv Singh and singer Amit Mishra frequently experiment with their craft. Their constant need to adapt and use different genres to create music has brought them together for a special collaboration. Daastan, is a track composed and penned by Apoorv, and Amit has lent his vocals for the melody.

Influences and experiments

Apoorv says, Daastan is his most experimental track till date. He believes that the musician in him does not have a favourite genre. However, he loves to dabble with genres, and play around with the ratio of music and lyrics. “Did you ever listen to Desert Rose by Sting? The song’s limited lyrics and haunting music still has a profound impact on me. This is what I tried to deliver with this track,” explains Apoorv the idea behind Daastan. When asked about the theme of the song and why he precisely calls it a mix and match, the composer elaborates, “It is a beautiful collaboration of four genres. It comprises hip-hop, future house, rock and trans with Hindi lyrics. It wasn’t easy to incorporate all these four different genres into one song and retain the Indianness of the tune.”

Music Composer - Apoorv Singh

A youthful composition

Amit Mishra, who’s known for hit Hindi tracks like Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) and Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos), calls himself a music director’s singer. “I merely react to the composition and deliver exactly what the director wants from me,” says the singer on his approach to singing. When we asked him about his experience working on Daastan, he shared, “I received a call from the brilliant Apoorv. He asked me to sing his composition. Thoroughly impressed with the song and the production, I got on this plane too. Alternative rock that requires powerful vocals, how could I turn down Apoorv’s song? I was amazed with the track and wanted very much to be a part of it. I am sure Daastan will hit the right chord with the youth.”

Brotherhood and partnership

Apart from being colleagues, the singer-composer duo share a deep bond as well and have a lot of respect for each other’s work. “After Daastan, we believe we make a powerful team. We cannot wait to work together and share a piece of our music with everyone,” says Apoorv.

Daastan is now out on all online streaming platforms. Watch the video here: