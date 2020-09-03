This weekend, Punjabi folk music aficionados will be treated to some classic and modern renditions of popular folk tunes at the Folk Attack Music Fest Edition 2.

Singers such Sardool Sikander, Amar Noori, Balkar Sidhu, Hardeep Singh, Lehmber Hussainpuri and Jayy Caurr will be performing during this virtual festival that will stream online. Hosted by Speed Records and EYP Creations, the festival will go live on the evening of September 5. Expect songs such as Road De Utte, Boliyan, Nachatra Le Aayi Ve, Ik Tu Hove, Ik Main, Charkhe, Bolliyan, Teri Ayi Mein Mrjaan and others.

Singer Simmie will pay a special tribute to the late singer Surjit Bindrakhia. The young artist is expected to perform Surjit's popular songs such as Meri Nath Dig Paye, Dupatta Tera Satrang Da, Lakk Tunoo Tunoo, Bas Kar Bas Kar, Mukhda Dekh Ke, Tera Yaar Bolda, and Jatt Di Pasand.

The festival promises to evoke nostalgic memories of Punjabi culture, and also highlights how music is an important part of people's life.

Streams on September 5, 7 pm. On the Folk Attack Instagram page