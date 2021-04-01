After the success of his recent singles Humpty Dumpty and Daddy Don, Malaysian-Tamil reggae guru Sasi The Don released a new version of Anbe, the song that became a rage 20 years ago and made him an overnight superstar in Malaysia.

Commenting on revisiting his hit track Sasi The Don says, “Anbe is a song that speaks about love, a message we all can connect with especially after a horrific last year. It was just love that kept us going, after all. The response we have got has been absolutely overwhelming as the youth also resonated with the song, even though it’s the second time around.”

The song has been released worldwide by Sasi’s own label, TuffNLoud Worldwide and the music is produced by Deyo. It has already garnered more than 4 lakh views. The song also features noted female artistes Derenha Nalinie and Sharen Claire, while the rap bit is performed by Yunohoo, a female rapper from Malaysia. The animated story used in the video was created by Mumbai based illustrator and designer Manas Kunder and was animated by Rashmi Tanjawarkar and Archana Kasale.

Watch the video here.