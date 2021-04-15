Hariprem Films' latest Rajasthani folk song Vidaai by Swaroop Khan focuses on the special bond shared by fathers and daughters. Having charmed audiences with their previous tracks, featuring heavyweights from the music industry, they now intend to push the envelope further with popular Rajasthani playback singer, Swaroop Khan, known for his work in films like Aamir Khan’s PK and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Interestingly, apart from singing the song, Swaroop has also written and produced the track.

Vidaai features the use of indigenous Rajasthani instruments with the sole purpose of creating an enchanting atmosphere around listeners. The music video features heart-touching performances by a stellar cast that includes Aaradhya Rao, Kunal Acharya and Anil Bhagwat (Viceroy’s House web series fame).

"Fathers and daughters share a unique bond that’s virtually impossible to describe. Through the centuries, experts have tried and failed to put the relationship in words. We all know that one can only ever feel the true essence of it; Intuitively, of course! It is a lifelong bond that goes through many phases as the daughter blossoms from a child to a young woman. While a daughter may outgrow her father’s lap, she can never quite outgrow his heart. That's what the song is all about," tells Swaroop Khan.

