Singer Rishaad Chaudhry talks about his new release, which is a catchy melody about relationships, love, and heartbreak  

Althoug Rishaad Chaudhry enjoyed singing even as a child. It was only during the lockdown that, he discovered that music was his true calling. He has, since then, composed numerous songs, released tracks such as Give You All, Not Alright, and I’m Sorry. His latest track Sad Reels has elements of rap and melody and is a a commentary on how superficial modern-day relationships have become. The music writer and rapper tells us more.

How would you describe Sad Reels?

It is a passionate and heartfelt portrayal inspired by a few events that occurred in my life. A negative relationship and betrayal that led to several anxieties around my personal and professional life are conveyed through this track. The title is inspired by the lyric “Then they probably save that sad reel,” which also is a representation of heartbreak.

When did you pen down the lyrics?

I think it was during the lockdown after I was fed up with being on my phone all the time. I realised that amidst the chaos in the pandemic, it was my guitar that kept me going. Then, in my room, I composed the song and worked on its lyrics.

Which genre would you place the track under?

I usually try not to be genre-specific, but going by the beats of it, it is a mix of hip-hop, rap, and uptempo melodic rap.

Do tell us about the inspiration behind your music.

Of course, I have always enjoyed listening to different kinds of music like Indian folk music to R & B. And, I look up to artistes like Juice WRLD, The Kid LAROL, Drake, and Powfu. Also, if given a chance, I would love to collaborate with Powfu. He has been my greatest inspiration and to work with him and discover more about the Lo-Fi genre would be a dream come true.

What’s next?

Currently, I am working on creating more content for social media and composing Hindi music.

Streaming on all platforms.

