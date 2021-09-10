Niteesh Kondiparthi and MC Hari blend melody with rap in their recent release, Raagalani  

After a successful debut EP launch with Lekha, musician Niteesh Kondiparthi is back with the single, Raagalani. The track is a collaboration with MC Hari. It was Hari who approached Niteesh with the idea for the song. “He originally wanted me to write or sing a verse from one of his originals. But I wanted to build something from scratch with him, so I suggested that I produce the track too,” reveals Niteesh. The track, a mix of Telugu rap and melody, has already become a favourite with their local fans.

Niteesh tells us that the original idea behind the track was to give the city a song to jam with while stuck in traffic. “We kept this in mind and wrote the song around this,” he shares. The artiste recalls how he met Hari for the composition at a friend’s place in Sainikpuri. He says, “I was working on the melody of the song, while Hari was in-charge of the lyrics. Within an hour, we knew where we were heading with the song. The whole experience was seamless.” He also adds that working with Hari for the first time felt surreal. “It only took us a few moments to create something that both of us could resonate with. He is a great writer and is one of the best that I have worked with. The lyrics that you hear from the tune are the lines that he wrote in our first jam session,” he elaborates.

Niteesh Kondiparthi

Niteesh has been acting since he was five years old and started playing the guitar at the age of 15. And, today, the singer is a well-known face in the city’s indie music scene and believes that working in Hyderabad gives him a better shot at accessing other renowned musicians. He explains, “One of the better aspects of the indie scene here is that the musicians are approachable and collaborative. I have had the chance to work with several musicians, many of whom I look upto,” and adds, “Having said that, I would love to work with the phenomenal Vivek Sagar one day.”

Before signing off, the musician informs that he has a bunch of releases for this year and also composed a few tunes that will be a follow-up to his EP, Lekha. “I have been hoarding a lot of songs and I cannot wait to share them with everyone,” Niteesh signs off.

Streaming on all online platforms.

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com