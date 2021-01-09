It has been two years since singer Zayn Malik's last album Icarus Falls and a lot has changed since in the former One Direction band member's life. But he just surprised fans with a new single called Vibez. The song is part of his upcoming third studio album called Nobody's Listening, the other song from the album being Better.



The 27-year-old heartthrob shot to fame when he was on X-Factor UK and then became a global sensation with the band One Direction along with band members Harry Styles and Liam Payne. After going solo, Zayn topped charts with his songs Pillowtalk and Dusk Till Dawn. The singer recently welcomed a baby girl with supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Fans are wondering if this song is about Gigi with lyrics like, "Baby, this far from mediocre no You know the vibes, know the vibes It’s you and me Here in this room Imagining things we could do".



Watch the video for Vibez here: