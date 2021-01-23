AirBnb is hosting Inside K-Pop, a unique online festival that will give fans a chance to go behind the scenes of the super popular K-pop industry. The festival will be hosted by chart topping boy band Monsta X, and is in partnership with Warner Music Korea. Through the festival get a backstage pass to the whole industry like never before.

Over the six-day long festival, you can expect 14 virtual experiences (offered in either English, Korean, Chinese or Japanese). Watch how K-pop stars are trained, from dance rehearsals to vocal practice, makeup tutorials to photoshoot tips. Watch how the stars unwind (by making beaded bracelets, who knew!), chat with fans, mukbang and more.



Some of the events are:

Monsta X mukbang - Hang with the members of the boys as they chow down on their favorite Korean convenience store food to refuel after busy days in training and on the road.



Join the singer Jamie as she illustrates her daily make-up routine and tips for creating the perfect off-stage look.

Prolific singer-songwriter Nive invites you to an intimate concert and storytelling session where he discusses his journey writing for some of K-Pop’s biggest stars.



Make your own gungjung tteokbokki (savory rice cakes from Korean royal courts) with rising star

boy band Cravity.

Join some of K-Pop’s most well-known dance crews BB Trippin and Freemind as they lead a

choreography session, showing you the major moves of star performers.



Learn the art and magic of putting your best face forward in photographs with avid photographer and former U-KISS band member Kevin Woo.

And so much more... All online experiences are priced at $20 each



On January 24-29, 2021 PT/January 25-30, 2021 KST. Details: airbnb.com/insidekpop

