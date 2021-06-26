Music maestro AR Rahman and National award-winning lyricist Gulzar have joined hands to create an anthem of hope and healing titled ‘Meri Pukaar Suno.’ Unveiled by Sony Music India, the song brings together the iconic duo once more after several successful collaborations in hit films like Dil Se, Guru, Slumdog Millionaire, Ok Jaanu, and Saathiya.

Artistes K S Chithra, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, Sadhana Sargam, Armaan Malik, Shashaa Tirupati, and Asees Kaur have all been featured in the song.

The anthem is essentially a call from Maati Maa (Mother Earth) urging her children to unite as one during these difficult times and assuring them that this too shall pass. The anthem is also meant to stir hope and optimism in us again. Through its lyrics, ‘Meri Pukaar Suno’ encourages people to continue having faith and talks about how the dark times we face now will bring about a brighter and happier future.

The song promotes the belief of ‘Ek Jahaan. Ek Umeed. Ek Waada – together, we will heal.’ (One World. One Hope. One Promise.)

Also read: 99 Songs is a result of my life experiences and the luxury of exposure I enjoy, says AR Rahman

Explaining the motive behind the creation of this song, AR Rahman said, “This time, this period of the pandemic, is an extraordinary phase in everyone’s life. There is so much uncertainty and pain, and yet, so much resilience and healing. Gulzar ji and I wished to create a song of hope because we all need comfort and reassurance. ‘Meri Pukar Suno’ is like Mother India singing to her children through her daughters. It’s to say that human beings have survived and thrived through different periods of time and that we’ll emerge through this bravely.”

Meanwhile, lyricist Gulzar heartily praised AR Rahman and said the music director had given his words a “truly magical composition as always.” Gulzar said, “This is a story about Maati Maa, our Mother Earth, as she appeals to us to listen to her. She gives us hope with her bountiful resources, cool breeze, flowing streams and endless sunshine; asking us for a promise to look after our gift of life. Rahman sahab has given my words a truly magical composition as always.”

The video for the anthem is a touching narrative of a child who struggles to find inspiration in life. The song is available on online streaming platforms and 50% proceeds from the revenue raised will be used for COVID-19 relief work.