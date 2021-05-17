Singer Jubin Nautiyal is currently rocking international music charts including the Bloomberg Pop Star power Ranking April 2021 and the Global YouTube Songs Chart with his track Lut Gaye featuring Emraan Hashmi and Yukti Thareja.

Billboard said recently that Lut Gaye is the eighth song by artists from India so far to crack the Global 200 and Global Excl. US chart. Lut Gaye also topped the Global YouTube Songs Chart, with the song gaining over 631 million views.

Jubin Nautiyal rose to fame with an international project - the theme song ‘Breaking The Rules’ for the Hollywood movie Initiation. Helmed by John Berardo, the American thriller film was released globally on May 17.

Jubin was roped in to sing the English as well as the Hindi version of the track. Shot during the lockdown, the Hindi version of the video highlights his love for his home state, Uttarakhand. “Breaking The Rules is extremely special to me as it’s my first Hollywood track. Under strict film guidelines created especially for us as this was at the beginning of lockdown, along with a small crew, we were able to capture the true beauty of Uttarakhand which amplified the new sound that I have created with Rocky Khanna and 13-year-old Abhrahim Khanna, a music producer in India, for Malsons’ first American project,” said the singer.

Also read: Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar have a brand new song out now!

On a personal note, Jubin started helping patients and others suffering during the lockdown in Uttarakhand. During the first phase of the lockdown, he helped people in the Jaunsar Valley by raising funds through a one-of-a-kind digital concert in India. Ration kits were also distributed to the people for many months.

Jubin has now set out to the rural areas of Uttarakhand to distribute masks, sanitisers, medicines and other basic necessities for the needy. He says, “Hailing from the ‘dev bhoomi’ of Uttarakhand, we need to spread love and light, not panic and confusion. We can only defeat it if we stand together and fight together. This is the time to forget all differences in caste, race, and religion, and stand together as human beings. Aakhir ek insaan hi insaan ke kaam aata hai. We are in this together and I’m trying my best to help people in need in my hometown. I would request everyone to be safe and get vaccinated so that we can responsibly help others in need.”

Check out the song below: