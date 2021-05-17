The official UEFA EURO 2020 song is out and it sends out the message of hope, positivity and determination. Titled We Are The People composed by Martin Garrix, featuring Bono and The Edge.

"The long wait is almost over and we are delighted to officially unveil the official song for UEFA EURO 2020 ‘We Are The People’, which features some of the world’s most celebrated artists in Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge,” said UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein. After more than a year of anticipation and having to keep this a secret, the track by Sony Music Netherlands is now available to stream and download via all digital service providers.

‘We Are The People’ hopes to reflect the positivity, hope and determination required for any team to succeed, as well as offer a sense of togetherness which fits the theme of UEFA EURO 2020: Unity.

Garrix who felt from the early stages of the creative process that Bono’s vocals would make the perfect fit for the song, avers, “Creating the music for one of the biggest sports events in the world together with Bono and The Edge has been an incredible experience. I’m very proud of what we did together and excited to finally share it with the world!” His vision came to life when both Bono and his U2 bandmate The Edge agreed to feature on the song. The collaboration evolved further with Bono writing the lyrics and creating melodies and The Edge adding the leading guitar riffs, resulting in a perfect blend of the signature sounds of all artists.

Besides the official track, Garrix has also produced the official walkout and broadcast music for the tournament which will be released on his 25th birthday. Every UEFA EURO Championship since 1992 has had an official song with the likes of Nelly Furtado, Simply Red, and Enrique Iglesias providing the tournament’s soundtrack in the past. UEFA EURO 2020 is being held across the continent for the first time in the competition's history, with 11 host cities in all. Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Saint Petersburg and Seville will all host matches this summer with the first match kicking off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on 11 June 2021 with Turkey facing Italy. The final will take place at Wembley Stadium, London on 11 July 2021.

Listen: Martin Garrix - We Are The People feat Bono The Edge - Official UEFA EURO 2020 Song (stmpd.co)