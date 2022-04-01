Rapper Ikka talks about his latest number Nishu and his journey

Rapper-singerSingh, who rose to fame with the track In Da Club from the film Tamanchey, has recently launched his new music video Nishu, which is also the title track of his album. This is the second track of the upcoming album after the release of Sab Jaanta Hai.The song Nishu is composed, written and performed by Ikka. Talking about the song, Ikka said, “Nishu is not just a song for me but it’s who I am. I am blessed that through this video I can relive what I have experienced in the past. I want my fans to witness and experience how I grew up and who Ikka is. Nishu has been a great musical as well as an emotional journey for me as an artist and a human being. This is the second track and I am eagerly waiting to release the whole album for my audience and music buffs all over.”Ikka aka Ankit Singh from Delhi has been a successful rapper and musician/composer with his works in film music which includes titles such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Tamanchey, Sanam Re, Hindi Medium, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 and Satyamev Jayate. His album I, featured collaborations with artists like, DIVINE, Lil Golu, Sez On The Beat and Sikander Khalon. “I am heavily inspired by, which is also the title track of his album. I fell in love with his tracks as a youngster and used to visit cyber cafés to listen to his songs,” says Ikka. He adds, “One of the high points of my career was when American rapper Nas, shared my song on social media. I have collaborated with the best names of the Indian music industry to date. In the future too, I am looking forward to collab with international artists like Jay-Z, Jay Sean and Juggy D. It wasn’t easy surviving in the industry without any godfather to guide me, but whatever I have achieved is due to my hard work.” The rapper-singer is looking ahead towards a choc-o-bloc year. “2022 is fully blocked for me, I have many songs and collabs in the pipeline with both Indian and international artists,” he signs off.