Neeti Mohan hopes that the unplugged version of ‘Iss Baarish Mein’ becomes part of personal journeys

Singer Neeti Mohan’s version of Iss Baarish Mein after gaining immense popularity for music and lyrics is out with an unplugged version featuring Shaheer Sheikh and Jasmin Bhasin in the romantic music track.

Sung by and featuring Neeti Mohan along with singer Yasser Desai, the song is composed by Ripul Sharma and penned by Sharad Tripathi.

Neeti is excited about the song coming out with a version and says that it will connect with the music lovers and will get a similar response to the original one.

Neeti tells media sources: What a delight to revisit a song that’s been loved by the listeners! I’m excited that the song is out. It’s my song of the season and I hope the unplugged version becomes part of the listeners’ road trips and journey. This unplugged version has a whole new vibe.

The song, in a subtle way, depicts the emotions of falling in love and how the monsoon becomes the perfect season for the expression of emotions.

Yasser Desai sang many blockbuster songs like Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, Hue Bechain, Aankhon Me Aansoon Leke, Pallo Latke, Jogi, Twist Kamariya, Mehbooba and many more.

