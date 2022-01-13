Alesso and Katy Perry’s ‘When I’m Gone’ music video crosses 1.6M views in a single day

The official video of When I’m Gone was globally aired at the College Football Playoff National Championship



Alesso and Katy Perry’s electro-pop dance single When I’m Gone made its way to the ‘one-million’ benchmark by crossing 1.6 million views following the first day of its debut.



The song stands as Katy Perry’s first collaboration with the Grammy-winning Swedish DJ Alesso, following his several collaborations featuring artists like Calvin Harris, David Guetta, James Bay, and Marshmello Music. The song is the singer's second single after Electric, released in May 2021.



With appealing visuals of the futuristic world, the video was under the direction of Hannah Lux Davis- renowned for directing videos with artists including Drake, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and Jessie J among several others.



The music clip was premiered globally in a live television broadcast on ESPN during the College Football Playoff National Championship. The premiere took place during halftime in a match between Alabama and Georgia. Katy Perry has previously performed at Superbowl XLIX and ESPN’s College GameDay.



The video opens with Katy Perry standing inside a phone booth dropping the phone before saying "I just think it's time to give them everything they want," later acquainting its viewers to a setting of the future.

Watch the video here: