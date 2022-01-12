Jubin Nautiyal's Meri Tarah to reunite actors Himansh Kohli and Heli Daruwala

Small towns have often been home to the most wonderful love stories. Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev’s ‘Meri Tarah’ is one such song that has been shot in the quaint outskirts of Rajasthan and promises to pull at your heartstrings.

To make it more special, the music video will be reuniting Himansh Kohli and Heli Daruwala of Channel V’s popular teen drama Humse Hain Life after almost a decade.

Poster of Meri Tarah

“The song sparks nostalgia as Heli was a co-actor in my on-screen debut. I hope we will be able to live up to people’s expectations and be loved as much as we were back then,” shares Himansh who went on to feature in films like Yaariyan and Sweetiee Weds NRI. He briefly dated acclaimed playback singer Neha Kakkar.

Apart from Himansh and Heli, the music video will also feature Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati. “Meri Tarah is a beautiful track both in terms of technicalities and visualisation. This will be my third music video and filming for the song has been memorable to the T,” shares Gulati who was previously seen in Kanika Kapoor’s Teddy Bear and B Praak’s Besharam Bewaffa.

Gautam Gulati

Penned by Kunaal Vermaa who has written popular numbers like Duniyaa and Tu Laung Mein Elaichi from Luka Chuppi (2019), the bittersweet love track will be released on T-Series’ YouTube channel this January 14.