Lollapalooza 2023: Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, Diplo and 40 other artistes to headline first-ever India edition of the festival

Lollapalooza 2023 has an exciting line-up of artistes who will perform in India in January 2023

A Mecca for music and culture aficionados, Lollapalooza is coming to India for the first time in its 31-year-old history. With this edition, India will become the 8th destination of the global festival after the USA, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Sweden, and France. The festival has released an incredible lineup of 40 artistes, four stages, and 20 hours of electrifying live music, arts, and cultural experiences to be held in Mumbai on January 28 and 29, 2023.

The much-awaited line-up has the meteoric music giants Imagine Dragons, indie rock legends The Strokes, American classic rock geniuses Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance music composer Diplo, Grammy nominee Zhu, famous Punjabi music and rap star AP Dhillon, dream pop band Cigarettes After Sex and many more.

Artistes' lineup

If that is not enough to convince you, the stellar extravaganza also has fresh talent from India. One can witness performances from homegrown performers like Prateek Kuhad and Divine, and other popular artistes including Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, The Wombats, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Apashe, Raveena, The Yellow Diary, Bloodywood, Sandunes, Aswekeepsearching, The F16s, Kayan, Tejas, House of Hashbass, Madboy/Mink, T.ill APES and more. The artistes will spotlight myriad music genres like pop, rock, metal, punk rock, and hip-hop as well as indie, Electronic Dance Music (EDM), and techno.

With this star-studded ensemble, the festival aims to touch over 60,000 fans over the span of two days. Apart from music, one can also expect innovative culinary sections, art, fashion, and a once-in-a-lifetime experience of bonding with global stars. For the unversed, Lollapalooza has aimed to create a platform for the celebration of arts, inclusivity, and diversity of culture.

Lollapalooza India 2023 will be held on January 28 and 29, 2023 at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. Tickets will be live on lollaindia.com from November 3 onwards.

