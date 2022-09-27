Mark your dates as pop titan Prateek Kuhad comes with the India leg of The Way That Lovers Do World Tour

India’s leading singer-songwriter in pop music, Prateek Kuhad is the rage amongst the young. Known for his intimate songwriting, soft singing skills and exploration of the theme of love with the utmost earnestness, Prateek has won millions of hearts with hits like Kasoor, Cold/ Mess, Tum Jab Paas and more.

Now the Jaipur-born singer is ready to cast the spell of love with his India leg of The Way That Lovers Do World Tour. The highly anticipated tour will span over two months beginning October 29 in Mumbai and will end on December 18 in Goa. During the run of the tour, Prateek will perform in about 15 cities in India.

Prateek who is known for his confessional songwriting, spacey rhythms, soft percussions and heartening string arrangements will treat the audience with his third studio album The Way Lovers Do. The album released this year features 11 tracks around love, friendship and bonds. The album is recorded at Seattle’s secluded Bear Creek Studio with Ryan Hadlock. An interesting fact is that, for the first time, Prateek recorded and wrote the lyrics of the songs away from the circle of musicians he was accustomed to being around during the recording process. The process made him learn with a new set of collaborators to create a mind-blowing original album that the audience will listen to at the India tour. Apart from this, the pop titan will also perform hits like Just A Word, Favourite Peeps, Cold/Mess and Kasoor during the India tour.

The singer says, “I’m super excited to be touring my homeland after a considerable pause. This tour is of special significance to me and I’m looking forward to re-connecting with all my beautiful fans across the region!” The announcement of the India tour comes on the heels of the singer headlining a 20-city tour to the United States in June this year. Before the India leg, he will be touring the UK and Europe in October this year as part of the global showcase.

Mark your calenders for the The Way That Lovers Do India tour:

October 29: Mumbai

October 30: Pune

November 05: Chennai

November 06: Hyderabad

November 11: Chandigarh

November 13: New Delhi

November 18: Surat

November 20: Ahmedabad

November 25: Lucknow

November 27: Jaipur

December 03: Guwahati

December 04: Kolkata

December 10: Indore

December 17: Bengaluru

December 18: Goa

Tickets will go live on September 26 at 4 pm IST at BookMyShow. ₹499 onwards.

