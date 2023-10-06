A night to remember with bass guitarist Paul Jacob

Funky Bodhi Music has been a platform for interaction among musicians over the past 25 years. Musicians from all over the world have been part of this heady concoction of traditional and contemporary music creating a spunky cocktail that has helped one understand the sounds and music that are indigenous to culture, while universalising the listener’s experience. There have been over a hundred musicians who have shared this platform and the result of which has been many interesting albums and collaborations with renowned international artistes. Chennai-based musician Paul Jacob is also a part of Funky Bodhi, and as AFM celebrates a night to remember, Paul is set to enthrall the audience. A bass guitarist with the ability to put a finger on the groove of any music presented to him, Paul has to his credit several albums with international artistes including Thione Seck and Susheela Raman, besides being the force behind Bodhimuzzik. He is also a music director and producer with several films, theatre productions, documentaries and music festivals to his credit including The Laya Project, Chennai Sangamam, Ponniyin Selvam and The Sufi Route.

Excerpts from our conversation with Paul.

What is your upcoming performance going to be like?

Funkybodhi is a platform for musicians of all genres to interact in order to create an understanding among various genres of musicians. The current performance features a mix of carnatic, folk, jazz and rock. The musicians on stage include Vasudha Ravi on vocals, Venkat on violin, K V Balakrishnan on percussion, Donan Murray on guitar, Sridhar on drums, Guru on vocals and myself on bass guitar.

When did you fall in love with guitar?

I have been playing the bass since I was 10, inspired by my namesake Paul McCartney of the Beatles.



What makes the guitar different from other musical instruments?

The guitar is probably the sexiest instrument, which, in fact, most young boys pick up in order to impress the girls. But as a serious musician, the guitar is probably the most comfortable composing instrument especially in the area of pop and jazz music.

You have been part of a band along with AR Rahman. Any memories?

For me and everyone else who were part of the many bands that Rahman was a part of, it was definitely the biggest learning experience of our lives. He was so far ahead of everyone else in terms of his understanding of technology, that the only thing we could do at the time was look at him in awe!



The split must be disheartening...

Of course, it was heartbreaking and devastating for the rest of us! But in time, we understood that Rahman made the right decision at the perfect time.

You have also done music for films, please tell us how you change your process or composition when performing live and when working in films.

I have been quite fortunate to work on films that gave me scope to experiment especially with folk artistes, which is my main focus, so the process was not too different but it was really difficult for me as a live performer to get used to the idea of making music which I could probably not perform live. Other than that it was a huge learning experience and I am a better musician from my film experiences.

Entry free. October 7,

7 pm to 9 pm. At Atrium, AFM

