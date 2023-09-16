Aparshakti Khurana makes inroads into music; unveils teaser of new single

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, known for his comedic roles in films like Stree and Lukka Chuppi along with his work in the acclaimed web series Jubilee, is making inroads into the music world, sharing a teaser of his new single.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a snippet of his new single Aparshakti’s Hoor and captioned: “Just Warming up before I release my next music single”

The teaser features a Punjabi pop sound with a strong romantic tinge, with the actor also wearing a black shirt and glasses, doing the stylistic takes of Punjabi pop artists with full swag, groove and attitude.



The teaser, being what it is, doesn't show the whole thing obviously, but has enough content in it to show what it really is. As mentioned, a Punjabi romantic pop song, for fans of the genre, this will be a treat.

The song clearly has very high-fi production, featuring some of the biggest and most clear, polished and open sound design you can find, and is all groovy and attitude based.

Aparshakti's upcoming music project is poised for success, showcasing his charisma and musical prowess in a captivating teaser. Now following in his brother, and fellow actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s footsteps, who is also a singer, Aparshakti’s new teaser is an early indication of a very catchy track.



Featuring the promise of some very tight melodies and vibrant visuals, as well as infectious rhythm and charm, the actor-singer has ventured outside the box and is now expanding his horizons with new projects; including Berlin, a documentary titled Finding Ram, and the eagerly anticipated release of Stree 2.