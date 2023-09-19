Eminem joins 50 Cent on stage in surprise appearance in Final Lap Tour concert

Rapper 50 Cent’s concert became extra special and bombastic as he was joined by one of his besties and rap superstar Eminem on stage, during a surprise entry on stage on his Final Lap Tour.

The I’m Not Afraid hitmaker, took to the stage at the Pine Knob Amphitheatre in Clarkston, Michigan, on the night of September 18, and had the crowd jumping to their feet as he sang part of 50 Cent’s song Patiently Waiting along with fans singing to his own hit track Crack A Bottle, according to reports.

Eminem also made sure to pay a full tribute to 50 Cent and acknowledge the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. “Detroit make some noise for one of the best friends I've ever known, 50 Cent! Make some noise for hip-hop's 50th birthday y'all,” Eminem shouted to fans.

The two rap legends who are best known for their freestyle and gangsta rap mix have been close friends for more than two decades. They are also frequent collaborators having previously worked with each other after both being signed by Dr Dre.

Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent shared a series of videos and pictures of Eminem's surprise performance. Fans, who got goosebumps with the collaboration, shared their happiness with one person writing: "I drove 10 hours for the CHANCE of this happening!!! Thank YOU!!!"

Another said: "The way we lost our minds for Em last night. Whole show was amazing!!" A third fan added: "I came to this stop to witness history!!! Em & 50, my fav track!"

Despite this success, 50 Cent’s Final Lap tour hasn't been without controversy, as the rapper had launched his microphone into the crowd during one performance and reportedly injured a fan in the crowd. The victim is said to have gone to hospital with a bloody gash in her forehead following the incident.

It has been 50 years since hip hop came into being and became the art form it is known to be today. Previously, to mark this anniversary, even the American Vice President Kamala Harris had organised a massive gathering which commemorated five decades of the music form and its influence in shaping American culture.

