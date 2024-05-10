Yohan Marshall and Mali’s newly released single, 'Just For Once', is a musical balm for distressed souls

Indie singer-songwriter and music producer Yohan Marshall is all set to hit it out of the park with his upcoming release this weekend. This pop song incorporates some orchestral elements too, taking the overall meaning of the song to a highlighting crescendo.
Just For Once, also featuring indie sensation Mali, feels like a fresh project with astounding vocals from both artistes. During our conversation around the same, Yohan begins by breaking down the song for us. “Just For Once is a reminder that anything is possible if you never give up,” he explains, adding, “Acting as a guiding voice through your toughest moments, the song speaks about breaking limits, beliefs and reaching for your potential.”
Joining us in the conversation, Mali also specifies what the song and its subject meant to her. “The moment I first heard the melody, I knew it would give people the courage to accept just how invincible they are,” she says.
Yohan further delves deep into his source for the song’s inspiration. He highlights that the song aims to depict a beautiful bond that a supportive mother and a sensitive son share. “In moments when the world got too much for me, the music scene showed its dark side, people cheated me and Mumbai crushed my confidence, I would call Mom, who happens to be a therapist and a great listener,” he reveals.
The song’s meaning is also uniquely presented in its upcoming music video. Introducing the concept for us, Yohan explains, “The music video concept is about two realms — real life and spirit realm. In the former, the duo (Mali and him) are sitting at a dinner table and enjoying a meal or lying down and singing peacefully. The latter depicts a young boy drowning while he waits for his saviour. He is about to give up when suddenly an angelic spirit arrives just in time to save his life.” Yohan adds that this approach was taken to depict how individuals in distress often put on a strong face, when in reality they require a helping hand more than ever. Crediting the production team for helping him bring his vision to reality, he extends his gratitude to Samiran Sonowal, Karan Salunkhe and Lothika Jha.
Just For Once is out on all audio platforms today.
The music video will be released on May 17