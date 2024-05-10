Yohan Marshall and Mali’s newly released single, 'Just For Once', is a musical balm for distressed souls

Indie singer-songwriter and music producer Yohan Marshall is all set to hit it out of the park with his upcoming release this weekend. This pop song incorporates some orchestral elements too, taking the overall meaning of the song to a highlighting crescendo.

Just For Once, also featuring indie sensation Mali, feels like a fresh project with astounding vocals from both artistes. During our conversation around the same, Yohan begins by breaking down the song for us. “Just For Once is a reminder that anything is possible if you never give up,” he explains, adding, “Acting as a guiding voice through your toughest moments, the song speaks about breaking limits, beliefs and reaching for your potential.”