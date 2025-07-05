Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma pays tribute to Varanasi in his new video The Burning Ghat

A netizen had commented in one of his music performance videos which loosely translated to the statement that ‘Gods and Goddesses are now his audience’ spotlighting the fact that his music transcends the understanding and spirituality of mere mortals, who are of course enamoured by his compositions. The young sitarist, composer and performer has yet again won the hearts of the people with his latest drop The Burning Ghat. In his words, “Shot on the ghats of Varanasi, this song reflects a New India where ancient wisdom meets modern expression.”

Available across most major audio streaming platforms and on YouTube, the soundtrack is a homage to the never dying flame of the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, which is not only an essential part of the oldest living city in the world, but also a place where one attains the height of spirituality – in body or in spirit. Rishab mentions, “This piece is a sincere tribute to the purest fire that burnt at Manikarnika Ghat known to mankind to attain salvation. I want to make music that speaks across generations, something that heals, brings peace, and sparks pure joy.”