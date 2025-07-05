Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma pays tribute to Varanasi in his new video The Burning Ghat

He caught attention with Chanakya which went viral over social media and created a musical uproar making Rishab Rikhiram Sharma a well-known name in every household and pushing him to the top of the list at every playlist. After mesmerising music lovers with subsequent hit tracks, live performances, and more, he is back with his latest drop – The Burning Ghat which captures the essence of Varanasi.
A netizen had commented in one of his music performance videos which loosely translated to the statement that ‘Gods and Goddesses are now his audience’ spotlighting the fact that his music transcends the understanding and spirituality of mere mortals, who are of course enamoured by his compositions. The young sitarist, composer and performer has yet again won the hearts of the people with his latest drop The Burning Ghat. In his words, “Shot on the ghats of Varanasi, this song reflects a New India where ancient wisdom meets modern expression.”
Available across most major audio streaming platforms and on YouTube, the soundtrack is a homage to the never dying flame of the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, which is not only an essential part of the oldest living city in the world, but also a place where one attains the height of spirituality – in body or in spirit. Rishab mentions, “This piece is a sincere tribute to the purest fire that burnt at Manikarnika Ghat known to mankind to attain salvation. I want to make music that speaks across generations, something that heals, brings peace, and sparks pure joy.”
Sharma has captured the attention of both the young and the connoisseurs of music thorugh his renditions of pop-culture music like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones or even Bollywood romantic genres and also pure classical tunes often referring to Shiva and Kailash. Through this he has brought music lovers, going beyond age and genre, on the same platform to appreciate music and live the rhythms which is often being referred to as the New Sound of India.