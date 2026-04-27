Truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience: Rishi Singh on working with Arijit Singh on Ek Din song, Konichiwa

With the release of the song Konichiwa from the upcoming Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi starrer film Ek Din steadily winning over listeners and creating a buzz with its breezy, feel-good vibe, the track is getting popular real fast. And the fresh, whimsical vocals belong to none other than the uber talented singer Rishi Singh. Celebrated for its upbeat travel energy and catchy melody, the song is shaping up to be a Gen Z favourite, with Rishi’s versatile voice bringing Konichiwa to life and effortlessly stealing the spotlight.
Rishi Singh, who rose to fame with Indian Idol, brings a refreshing tone to Konichiwa. Set against picturesque backdrops, this upbeat travel song doubles as a visual postcard from Japan. Inspired by the Japanese greeting it is named after, the track captures the essence of travel romance, where fleeting moments turn into lasting memories.
Rishi has sung the song alongside Arijit Singh and Neha Karode, with music by Ram Sampath and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Featuring a brand new pair of Junaid and Sai, the song balances joyful travel moments with subtle emotional layers during the protagonists’ trip. Rishi’s voice adds a distinctive and eccentric texture to the track, effortlessly blending playful, catchy tones with a hint of underlying melancholy, giving the song both vibrancy and emotional appeal.
After the massive success of the song and his collaboration with Arijit Singh and Ram Sampath, Rishi shared with excitement, “This opportunity came to me in the most unexpected yet organic way. I had shared a cover of one of Ram sir’s songs on Instagram, and that eventually led to this project. He will always be special to me for giving me an opportunity to enter Bollywood with a film of this scale. He has been incredibly supportive, and the faith he has shown in me and my voice means the world to a newcomer like me. One moment I will always carry with me in my musical journey is when he appreciated the texture of my voice and said he loved it. When I later found out that Arijit Singh was also part of the track, it felt surreal. Singing alongside him is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
He further added, “Recording Konichiwa has been a magical journey. This experience taught me that honesty and simplicity in emotions can create the most powerful music. I also discovered new nuances in my own voice through this process. It’s an honour to be part of such a beautiful and widely celebrated project, especially with maestros like Arijit and Ram. Seeing the track trend and receiving so much love from audiences is overwhelming, and I’m filled with immense gratitude for all the warmth and appreciation.”