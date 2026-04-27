Truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience: Rishi Singh on working with Arijit Singh on Ek Din song, Konichiwa

With the release of the song Konichiwa from the upcoming Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi starrer film Ek Din steadily winning over listeners and creating a buzz with its breezy, feel-good vibe, the track is getting popular real fast. And the fresh, whimsical vocals belong to none other than the uber talented singer Rishi Singh. Celebrated for its upbeat travel energy and catchy melody, the song is shaping up to be a Gen Z favourite, with Rishi’s versatile voice bringing Konichiwa to life and effortlessly stealing the spotlight.

Rishi Singh on Konichiwa and working with Arijit and Ram Sampath

Rishi Singh, who rose to fame with Indian Idol, brings a refreshing tone to Konichiwa. Set against picturesque backdrops, this upbeat travel song doubles as a visual postcard from Japan. Inspired by the Japanese greeting it is named after, the track captures the essence of travel romance, where fleeting moments turn into lasting memories.

Rishi has sung the song alongside Arijit Singh and Neha Karode, with music by Ram Sampath and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Featuring a brand new pair of Junaid and Sai, the song balances joyful travel moments with subtle emotional layers during the protagonists’ trip. Rishi’s voice adds a distinctive and eccentric texture to the track, effortlessly blending playful, catchy tones with a hint of underlying melancholy, giving the song both vibrancy and emotional appeal.