Ariana Grande is ready to drop her upcoming album, Petal

The young pop-star is finally returning to her musical roots and will be releasing her next album, Petal, on July 31, 2026. The musician posted a series of pictures teasing the upcoming album, without revealing much about it.

Ariana's album is already available for pre-order on her website in multiple formats. The signed records as well as CDs of the album have sold out like hot cakes within a few hours. The website also features multiple merchandise which are also in huge demand.

According to the official album description, Petal is "something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging." The grainy monochrome album cover has also attracted a lot of attention and praise.