Ariana Grande is ready to drop her upcoming album, Petal

American musician and actress Ariana Grande is back to her music studio. The 32-year-old announced on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 that her next album, Petal, is coming soon, and will be released on July 31, 2026.
American singer-songwriter and actress, Ariana Grande had been enjoying the Hollywood glam for the last few years, owing to her beloved role as Glinda in the Wicked movies.
The young pop-star is finally returning to her musical roots and will be releasing her next album, Petal, on July 31, 2026. The musician posted a series of pictures teasing the upcoming album, without revealing much about it.
Ariana's album is already available for pre-order on her website in multiple formats. The signed records as well as CDs of the album have sold out like hot cakes within a few hours. The website also features multiple merchandise which are also in huge demand.
According to the official album description, Petal is "something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging." The grainy monochrome album cover has also attracted a lot of attention and praise.
The Grammy award winning singer is both the executive producer and co-writer of the album, along with writer Ilya Salmanzadeh, her long-time partner. The duo have been collaborating for a long time, since the singer's Sweetener album which released in 2018.
Ariana's last album, Eternal Sunshine, came in 2024, after which she got busy with the musicals, Wicked and Wicked: For Good. Her performance in the first movie as Glinda had even earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
In 2026, Ariana Grande will make her grand return to the stage after a hiatus of seven long years. She will kick off her The Eternal Sunshine Tour on June 6 in Oakland. She will be playing 41 shows across multiple cities in North America. Ariana will also perform in London, where the tour will come to a close on August 23, 2026.
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