Curtain Haze Productions' play, The Guardian Angel, arrives in Bengaluru

“It’s a fantasy psychological play. It follows the lives of two artistes whose paths become entangled in a way neither they nor the audience would expect. Although they exist in two different timelines, their stories are deeply connected. Shaistha is an aspiring dancer whose life seems to be falling into place. She is enjoying her journey, clearing auditions and moving steadily towards her dreams without facing many setbacks. But all it takes is one unexpected accident to change everything. from that moment on, the story begins to unfold,” Dumpy begins.

Shaistha’s world is upended after a tragic accident — a canon event that shatters the future she had imagined for herself. Consumed by grief and the relentless negativity in her mind, she loses her battle with mental health and dies in an impulsive suicide attempt. But death is not the end of her story. instead, she wakes up in Neutral Lok, a cosmic waiting room where eternal peace is not automatically granted but must be earned.