Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has bought a swanky black Lamborghini Urus worth ₹4.5 crores after testing negative for COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video of himself standing next to his newly-purchased car decorated with balloons in the background. In the video, Kartik is seen literally jumping out of his skin when the confetti goes off.

Watch the video here:

“Kharid li... Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon (Bought it. But maybe I am not made for expensive things),” he wrote.

The second sentence in his caption was apparently a humourous reference to him getting frightened when the confetti goes off in the video.

Speculations rose about how expensive the car may have been, including a media publication which said the car was worth ₹3 crores. Kartik replied to this saying, “Yaar 1.5 cr aapne yun hi kam kar diye (You have reduced Rs 1.5 cr from the actual price).”

Kartik had earlier shared updates about his recovery from COVID-19 on Monday. He had written, “Negative. 14 din ka vanvaas khatam. Back to work.”

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which has Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film is expected to hit theatres in November 2021.

Adding to that, Kartik is part of Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. He will also be seen in Dhamaka, which will be released on OTT platforms.

