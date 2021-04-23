Legendary music director AR Rahman conducted a rooftop concert with the cast of his latest musical drama, 99 Songs and played some of his most memorable tracks, including Rang De Basanti (from Rang De Basanti), Balleilakka (from Sivaji), and Veere Kadh De and O Aashiqa (from 99 Songs).

99 Songs director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy made an appearance in the video of the medley.

Rahman shared the video on Facebook with the caption, “Hope. All of us have come together to lighten your mood. So don’t lose hope, there is still beauty in this world. Enjoy this.”

The video, which was also put out on YouTube, was said to have been shot at dawn in Chennai. “As the sun rises in Chennai, A.R. Rahman signals a new dawn with the musical cast of 99 Songs,” the description noted.

Playback singer Rakshita Suresh, who sang Kannalane from Bombay (1995) and Bolna Mahi Bolna from Kapoor And Sons (2016), commented on the music director’s post saying, “This was so much fun, Sir. Thank you for making me a part of this super-cool video.”

99 Songs talks about the story of a struggling singer who wishes to become a successful music composer. The cast includes Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Vargas, Manisha Koirala, Lisa Ray, Aditya Seal and Warina Hussain. Musicians Rahul Ram and Remo Fernandes were seen in the film.

The film, which hit the theatres on April 16, 2021, was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It was produced by AR Rahman under his banner YM Movies. The music director also composed the soundtrack and background scores for the movie.

Check out the video here: