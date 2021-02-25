Dan Levy apparently began a cute tradition at Saturday Night Live during his stint as the host earlier this month and now celebrity guests are totally following the rules.

The Schitt's Creek star passed the hosting baton to next week's host Regina King with a note of encouragement which King shared on her Instagram Stories. "Regina! You got this! Much Love, Dan." She responded to the note saying, "Awww. You're the best @instadanjlevy You crushed it!"

And now Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page who was the last host, shared a note that King left for him in his dressing room. "Regé-Jean, you got next and you are going to be amazing!!! I'm a big fan." read the note which Bridgerton actor shared on his Instagram stories. "Thank you @iamreginaking. The feeling is very mutual," he responded. Fans are yet to see a glimpse of the note Rege-Jean has left for Nick Jonas, who's not just the celebrity host but also the musical guest at this week's SNL.