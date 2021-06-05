Liger actor Ananya Panday shared some chic sun-kissed images to mark World Environment Day, where the young Bollywood icon is seen surrounded with an array of pastel flowers. She even went for a matching cardigan to go with the pink florals. Ananya has been an avid nature lover, and anyone who's ever had a peak at her Instagram can vouch for it.

Ananya has been sharing candid snaps from her quarantine routines and some fun moments with her dogs. On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in 'Liger' co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, which will mark her debut in regional cinema. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next, opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.