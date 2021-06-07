TV heartthrob Dheeraj Dhoopar who has won hearts with his role as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya is rumoured to make his acting debut on an OTT platform. And according to strong and confidential sources, Dhoopar will be seen in Rise of Sivagami.

This definitely comes as great news for his fans who definitely wanted to see more of the actor outside of the small screen. His role as Cheel in Naagin5 opposite Hina Khan was loved by all and the duo was later seen in a music video - Humko Tum Mil Gaye, by VYRL Originals. He was also in news for turning into a producer.

Though there is no confirmation from the actor himself, as he might be waiting for the right time to announce this news to the world but in the past, he had informed that he is in talks with a few OTT and Bollywood projects.