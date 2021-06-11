Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has shared a special message for the God of Mischief – Loki. The actor reciprocated to Marvel star Tom Hiddleston’s Word Association video where he reffered to SRK at the mention of India and Bollywood. The King Khan took to his Twitter account and retweeted the same video on Friday. The actor called Loki kind and said he can’t wait to binge Loki. “You are kind, God of Mischief… hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1! (sic).”

Tweet by Shah Rukh Khan to Tom Hinddleston's video

The promotional video was posted on official Twitter handle of Disney + Hotstar before the series was released. In the video Tom was seen playing the game of Word Association. At the mention of India and Bollywood, since the video was targeted for Indian audience, Tom quickly replied Shah Rukh Khan. At the mention of an Indian city, Tom chose Chennai as his elder sister or ‘akka’ used to stay in the city.

Tom Hiddleston returns as protagonist in Loki which is streaming on Disney + Hotstar from June 9. The show begans where Loki disappeared in the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame when Iron-Man, Captain America, Hulk and Ant-Man travel back to 2012 during the Battle of New York to obtain the Space Stone.

Loki is a story of time travel and bridging timelines, as Loki is captured by an organisation called the Time Variance Authority (TVA). The series is a mix of action, humor, and some detective work, while touching on the subjects like the nature of free will.

Loki is streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

Watch the video here